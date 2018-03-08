The Lemon Twigs Stretch Out On 'The Fire'

The Lemon Twigs have never been the most straight-forward of bands.

The brotherly duo seem capable of slicing and dicing bejewelled melodies into extravagant shapes, producing something innately familiar but also unerringly strange.

New album 'Go To School' is out on August 24th, and it finds the D'Addario brothers filling their lungs with air and moving into fresh pastures.

New song 'The Fire' is a six minute mini-epic, one that recalls everyone from Jonathan Richman to The Band, the off kilter lyricism of Pavement to the extravagant power pop missiles of Todd Rundgren.

"Well, we'll see who's the big joke," they growl, pushing urgently against every single barrier - both mental and physical - in their way.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest shows by The Lemon Twigs click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.