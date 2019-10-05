The Lemon Twigs Confirm New Album 'Songs For The General Public'

The Lemon Twigs will release new album 'Songs For The General Public' on May 1st.

It's the band's third album together, and follows on from 2018’s ‘Go To School’.

Brian and Michael D’Addario took the helm on the record, with sessions taking place at their Long Island home studio, Sonora Studios in Los Angeles, and New York City’s Electric Lady.

Out on May 1st via 4AD, The Lemon Twigs have shared their brand new single 'The One'.

Michael Hili-directs the video, with the brothers clambering on top of their van for some outlandish, tongue-in-cheek rock posturing.

Tune in now.

