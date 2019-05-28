The Lemon Twigs Channel Playful Heartland Vibes On 'Moon'

The Lemon Twigs have shared the full video for their new song 'Moon'.

The brotherly band's new album 'Songs For The General Public' is out on August 21st, constructed entirely on tape at studios in Long Island, Los Angeles, and New York.

New single 'Moon' is a surging piece of power pop with a heartland appeal, its blue collar drive fuelled by a thirst for Springsteen or even Billy Joel.

The sax-driven thriller is tailor-made for the D’Addario brothers' scissor-kickin' live show, and the visuals are pretty damn special, too.

Tune in now.

The Lemon Twigs new album 'Songs For The General Public' will be released on August 21st.

Photo Credit: Michael Hili

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.