The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album 'Go To School'

Brotherly outsider pop duo The Lemon Twigs are set to release new album 'Go To School' later this year.

The album drops on August 24th, and follows the breakout success of their technicolour debut full length 'Do Hollywood'.

The material will be previewed at a select batch of fan only shows, while the album itself features Big Star's Jody Stephens, Todd Rundgren, and the duo's father, Ronnie D’Addario.

Referring to the contents of the record Brian and Michael D’Addario hint: “Something now, then, big, small, bleak, and hopeful. All in under an hour.”

Lead song 'If You Give Enough' is online now.

Catch The Lemon Twigs at London's Lexington venue on August 23rd and 24th.

