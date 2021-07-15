The Lazy Eyes Share Swirling Psych Single 'The Island'

Australian psychedelic troupe The Lazy Eyes have shared new single 'The Island'.

The band's 'EP2' lands in just a few hours, the latest expression of their lysergic wanderings.

Matching vintage psych elements to modern techniques, The Lazy Eyes are part of a golden crop of outer-dimensional voyagers from Australian soil.

'The Island' matches 12 string deviations against flange'd out guitar lines, while the dreamy vocals seem to hint at a better tomorrow.

An imaginary realm, 'The Island' is inhabited by each member, a nod towards the unity of their hallucinogenic quest.

The band add:

“'The Island' was written about a place where none of The Lazy Eyes band members have been in real life, and acts as the sequel to 'The Seaside' from EP1. It's an imaginary island that is a sort of utopia but is also filled with mystery."

"The writing process and a demo recording took place in Harvey’s childhood bedroom, he recalls, ‘all I remember was recording a terrible demo on GarageBand and really struggling to sing it because I had a cold that day. It’s interesting to hear the demo these days because you can hear the parts before they were refined as a result of playing the song over and over live.'”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jack Moran

