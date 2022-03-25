The Lazy Eyes Share Sunshine Hymn 'Starting Over'

Australian psych-pop renegades The Lazy Eyes return with new single 'Starting Over'.

The chiming track is illuminated by that neat Byrdsian guitar line, while the soothing harmonies drifting into lysergic opulence.

A gilded return, the neat keyboard flourishes add a Baroque feel, while the whimsical vocal carried a bittersweet feel.

Itay sings: “Times are changing, people stranger than before, who’d have thought?”

The band comment...

“This song was written back in our high school days like the other songs are on the album. I remember having an inkling for the verse on acoustic guitar and thinking 'meh' so I just left it be. After a while though, the song came back to me after jamming on the piano.”

“I fleshed it out (admittedly with some pretty cringey lyrics back then) and whipped up a GarageBand demo for the boys. After that, we put it on Soundcloud and it was building some traction… soon after we wiped everything in the search for a new start, you could say we were 'Starting Over'.”

Jesse Taylor Smith directs the video, which carries on a close creative relationship - eye-catching yet surreal, he describes the brief as follows...

“I was inspired by 80’s portrayals of Ancient Rome and wanted to explore the concept of starting over using repetition and rhythm. The band were super receptive to my idea so I smeared a heap of Vaseline on my lenses, fired up a fog machine and prepared to start again and again and again.”

Tune in now.

The Lazy Eyes new album 'SongBook' is out April 22nd.

Photo Credit: Jack Moran

