The Lazy Eyes Share Psych-Pop Cut 'Hippo'

Australian psych kids The Lazy Eyes have shared glorious new single 'Hippo'.
The band have carved up a bright, buoyant identity with a flurry of EPs, retooling psych-pop for a fresh generation.
Debut album - proper - 'Songbook' lands in March, with The Lazy Eyes hitting the UK in May for their first tour in this country.
New song 'Hippo' is online now, a bright and brisk return, one that is illuminated by lysergic energy.
Emblematic of the in-band chemistry that propels them, 'Hippo' brings a light to midwinter.
"'Hippo' is my favourite song on the record," shares bassist Leon. "You can really feel the energy coming together as a group, given that it was one of the three songs on the album that we recorded as a band."
Tune in now.
Catch The Lazy Eyes at the following shows:
May
16 Leeds Headrow House
17 Manchester Deaf Institute
19 Bristol Exchange
20 London Omeara
22 Birmingham Hare & Hounds
Photo Credit: Jack Moran
- - -