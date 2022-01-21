The Lazy Eyes Share Psych-Pop Cut 'Hippo'

Australian psych kids The Lazy Eyes have shared glorious new single 'Hippo'.

The band have carved up a bright, buoyant identity with a flurry of EPs, retooling psych-pop for a fresh generation.

Debut album - proper - 'Songbook' lands in March, with The Lazy Eyes hitting the UK in May for their first tour in this country.

New song 'Hippo' is online now, a bright and brisk return, one that is illuminated by lysergic energy.

Emblematic of the in-band chemistry that propels them, 'Hippo' brings a light to midwinter.

"'Hippo' is my favourite song on the record," shares bassist Leon. "You can really feel the energy coming together as a group, given that it was one of the three songs on the album that we recorded as a band."

Tune in now.

Catch The Lazy Eyes at the following shows:

May

16 Leeds Headrow House

17 Manchester Deaf Institute

19 Bristol Exchange

20 London Omeara

22 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

Photo Credit: Jack Moran

- - -