The Lazy Eyes Announce New Album 'Songbook'

Australian psych four-some The Lazy Eyes have detailed their debut album 'Songbook'.

The new album follows a pair of startling EPs, and comes as The Lazy Eyes prepare for some high profile tour support alongside The Strokes next year.

'Songbook' ramps things up a notch, and it's led by bruising new single 'Fuzz Jam'.

Living up to its name, 'Fuzz Jam' is a heavy duty piece of psychedelia that leans on the band's grasp of analogue kit.

Wild manoeuvres from the off, the sludgy sonics are manipulated into something euphoric.

"I wrote ‘Fuzz Jam’ to use this instrument that Itay bought live," Harvey recalls. "It's this Hohner Pianet T, and we really wanted a harder track to play on it."

Photo Credit: Jack Moran

