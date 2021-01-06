The LaFontaines Nab David Marshall For Euro 2020 Anthem 'Scotland, Bonnie Scotland'

The LaFontaines have shared their Euro 2020 anthem 'Scotland, Bonnie Scotland'.

The band were moved to pen the song as a bit of fun on their podcast , a knockabout anthem that became something a bit more.

Tapping into the sense of euphoria that surrounds Scotland's return to the international stage after 23 years, 'Scotland, Bonnie Scotland' is unashamedly gleeful in its patriotism.

Jamie Keenan sings: “Scotland, Bonnie Scotland, from the East Coast to the West. Tartan, tartan army, taking on all Europe’s best...”

Opening with the now-iconic commentary of David Marshall's penalty save, the big keeper makes a guest appearance in the video.

A host of famous faces join The LaFontaines for a kick about in the park, including Charlie Mulgrew, Chris Burke, Gary Caldwell, Kenny Miller, Suzanne Grant and Kris Boyd.

Check it out now.

- - -

