The KVB Introduce New Album 'Unity'

Manchester synth-punk duo The KVB will release new album 'Unity' on November 26th.

The record was kicked off in Spain across a series of sessions in early 2019, before the project was brought to complete across the pandemic.

Diving into dystopian themes, 'Unity' will be released on Invada Records, and it teases out fresh elements in the duo's sound.

New single 'Unité' offers barbed synths and electronics that detonate with a concrete thud, while the pensive vocals move between the heavenly and the haunting.

Seeming to unite the breathless melodies of shoegaze with synths from 'Trans Europe Express', say, it's a beguiling return from the Manchester project.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: George Katsanakis

