The Kunts Share 'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce' Video

The Kunts have shared the full video for their new single 'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce'.

The foul-mouthed punk band have a habit of storming up the charts, with not one but two viral Christmas hits to their name.

Spotting the incoming Jubilee, The Kunts are aiming for another Top 40 crusade with their Royal-baiting new single.

Officially released on May 27th through their own Radical Rudeness label, 'Prince Andrew Is A Sweaty Nonce' is an acerbic look at the Royal's legal issues.

Refusing to allow Prince Andrew to slide out of blame with his sweat-avoidance, it retools 'The Grand Old Duke Of York' with some explicit lyrics.

The new video is now online, shared in the pubic domain via their own www.princeandrew.info website.

Tune in now.

