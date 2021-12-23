The Kunts Issue Full Response To LadBaby

The Kunts have issued a full response to LadBaby's recent criticism.

The two acts are toe-to-toe in the festive countdown, with LadBaby's sausage roll fuelled endeavour aided by Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

The Kunts, meanwhile, are going it alone - a group with deep roots in London's punk and DIY scenes, their song 'Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking Cunt' takes aim at the beleaguered PM.

Speaking to the Official Chart Company , LadBaby's Mark Hoyle took issue with The Kunts, saying that "'it takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title..."

The Kunts hit back through Clash , with singer Kunt calling LadBaby's single "utter diarrhoea".

He added:

"When you take a step back and look at it, the idea of an act who hawks a single by crying to camera, repeatedly talking about child hunger all the while waving sausage rolls around, then using our collective guilt about being a society that needs foodbanks to leverage a sponsorship deals with a crisp company is like something from Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror."

The remarks quickly went viral, with The Kunts now issuing a full and frank response to LadBaby's critique of their work. It reads in full:

Regarding Mark Hoyle's comments that 'it takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title', I agree with him wholeheartedly. It takes the sort of person that is prepared to look beyond the tepid diarrhoea that is pumped into people's consciousness via mainstream TV, radio and the tabloid newspapers. The sort of person that is prepared stand up for what they believe in and call out the government on their lies, cover-ups and corruption. The sort of person who can see that it was the Conservatives' politics of selfishness, misery and deprivation that caused this country to need foodbanks in the first place.

Having had Mark Hoyle call our integrity and motivation into question, we acknowledge from the proceeds of last year's record we made large donations to charities including MIND mental health charity and Cardiac Risk In The Young, two causes that have affected our close family and friends. We may be vulgar in the language we use to get our point across but we would not be so vulgar as to use food banks to hawk records, increase our profile or sign lucrative sponsorship deals. Let me be clear, we would not stoop to using poverty, hunger and despair to promote our career and bolster our bank balance like we believe LadBaby have done in this year's and last year's Christmas Number One campaign.

Furthermore, if we were to release a charity single we would be transparent in the first instance about how much of people's 99p was going to the charity, in case people felt that it would be more beneficial to donate the money directly to the cause in question and cut out the large percentage accrued by record companies, sales platforms like Amazon and Apple, management, marketing and PR. This is not something I believe LadBaby have done.

But please don't let any of this distract from the fact that the Trussell Trust is a necessary and worthy charity at this point in time and it is good to support food banks with donations of food and money, we do, but at the root of the problem is the corrupt and heartless Conservative government, and the man in charge of that who leads by example is Boris Johnson. And he is STILL a fucking cunt.

- - -

Donate to the Trussell Trust HERE.

The winner of this year's festive chart race will be unveiled on December 24th.