The Kunts' 'Boris Johnson Is Still A F*cking C*nt' Gatecrashes The Charts

The Kunts foul-mouthed single 'Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking Cunt' has smashed into the charts.

Within 48 hours of the song's release it has pushed its way into the Top Five of the Amazon and iTunes charts, despite absolutely no radio play.

Following on from last year's unlikely Top 40 hit, 'Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking Cunt' comes with a variety of remixes - including a sausage roll based endeavour - with each clocking in at just over a minute.

YouTube satirist Cassetteboy has produced his own version, clocking up more than a half million views in just 24 hours.

So, could The Kunts cause a festive upset...?

There's a long way to go, but 'Boris Johnson Is STILL A Fucking Cunt' currently has 10 versions occupying 25% of the iTunes top 40, and has eight in the Amazon top 20.

- - -