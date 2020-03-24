The Koreatown Oddity Invites You To Get Out Of Your Head With 'Weed In L.A.'

Dominique Purdy, better known by his musical alias, The Koreatown Oddity, straddles the boundary between fantasy and reality – and blurs that line, just for fun.

The LA-based rapper, actor, writer and former stand-up comedian delivers his observations of daily life through a kaleidoscopic lens. His particular strain of rap focuses on the lyrical, fusing a classic hip-hop flow with sit-com like piano to give us a skewed, but colourful window into a day in the life of K-Town.

'Weed In L.A.' is a forerunner of his upcoming album 'Little Dominique’s Nosebleed', which has been likened by the artist to “’The Boondocks’ on shrooms”.

Koreatown Oddity says:

“I’ve seen so much change in Koreatown & LA since I was a kid but the ghosts of all my memories still live in the city, everywhere I go no matter how different it looks as if it was still exactly the same. Though I know it isn’t.

“The legalisation of weed in LA is symbolic of how much the city has changed. Weed is all good now but alotta people were arrested and put in bad situations before it was legal here. My memories are so strong that I still see the city through the lens of my childhood.”

“So for me it don't mean a thing cause me & my niggas been twistin' trees without all them tax fees.”

Tune in now.

Words: Sophie Walker

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.