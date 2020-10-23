The Kooks' Luke Pritchard Introduces New Project Duo

The Kooks frontman Luke Pritchard has introduced new project Duo.

The new name finds the singer working alongside his wife Ellie Rose, a sought after songwriter in her own right.

Duo is something new, with inaugural release 'EP1' on streaming services now.

Another EP will follow, seemingly, with Duo set to release a debut full length album on December 18th.

As if that wasn't enough, Luke and Ellie partner with Bogue Profumo on new unisex perfume LiTa.

Find 'EP1' below.

