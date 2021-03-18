The KLF Share Jarvis Cocker Collaboration

The KLF have shared new compilation ‘Solid State Logik 2’ in full.

The reclusive group opened 2021 by entering the streaming era, sharing the ‘Solid State Logik 1’ compilation in January.

Last month saw The KLF release a re-worked version of their ambient masterpiece 'Chill Out' - retooled as 'Come Down Dawn' - before going back to the vaults.

Out now, ‘Solid State Logik 2’ features 11 rarities and unheard cuts, including the American version of 'What Time Is Love?' and their contribution to the War Child 'HELP' album.

The final track features Jarvis Cocker, who intones lyrics from 'Justified And Ancient' while a brooding arrangement - complete with choir - drifts in the background.

Check it out below.

Related: What Time Is Love? The KLF Primer

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.