Reclusive pop experimentalists The KLF seem to have released a new album.

The duo - Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty - placed their long deleted catalogue on streaming services at the start of the year, introducing the Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu to a new generation.

Now it seems that they're ready to start something fresh. A new album has been placed online, titled 'Come Down Dawn'.

On first listen, it does seem to incorporate the mood and certain elements from their ambient feast 'Chill Out', although it removes the hard-to-clear samples.

So, not exactly 'new' new, but certainly a step in a different direction, one that remains tethered to their illustrious past.

Check out 'Come Down Dawn' below.

