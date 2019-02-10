The Kinks' 'Arthur' To Become Radio 4 Drama

The Kinks classic album 'Arthur' is set to become a Radio 4 drama.

The concept piece follows a soldier returning from war, only to find that the country around him as changed.

Opting to leave for Australia, it's plaintive, pastoral melancholy of the UK adjusting to its position in the world has become cited as a crucial document for British songwriting.

Given the box set treatment for its 50th birthday, 'Arthur' will now be turned into a Radio 4 drama.

Broadcast on November 2nd, it will feature re-versioned recordings of material from the record alongside an audio drama.

The cast includes Lee Ross as Arthur and Rosie Cavaliero as Rose, while The Kinks' Ray Davies has been brought on board as producer.

Radio 4 Commissioning Editor for Drama and Fiction, Alison Hindell says:

“It's not often that a radio drama makes you want to dance as you listen but this reinvention of Ray Davies and The Kinks' seminal album really does. It's a heartfelt true story of a particular moment in recent history that has resonances today about the ways in which we connect as humans at times of great social change - through story, music, home and family.”

Arthur hits Radio 4 on November 2nd.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.