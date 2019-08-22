The Killers Soar On New Single 'My Own Soul's Warning'

The Killers have shared their new single 'My Own Soul's Warning'.

The band were set to have a storming summer, organising a sold out UK stadium tour and lining up a new album.

Said LP - 'Imploding The Mirage' - is now "coming soon", but the Las Vegas heroes have sneaked out a brand new single.

Online now, 'My Own Soul's Warning' has a poignant edge to it, something channelled in the Thomas Blackshear artwork.

A companion to the LP sleeve, the artwork is one of a series Blackshear painted of the Crow tribe of Native Americans, who permitted the use of the paitning. In a letter, tribal leaders said:

“Artists living across the world inspired by our people and way of life, is a total honour and true testament of the knowledge our people share. During this unprecedented time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic as well as the injustice of police brutality protests around the world. Our people recognise the need to also help keep our spirits positive.”

Tune in now.

