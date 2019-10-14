The Killers Hint At 'Imploding The Mirage' Tracklisting

The Killers have posted more hints about their new album.

The band are working on a follow up to 2017's full length 'Wonderful, Wonderful', and have already checked in some international dates.

New LP 'Imploding The Mirage' is close to completion, with The Killers posting a tracklist hint on social media.

11 potential song names are inked, moving between List A, B, and C. As the band put it: “As easy as 1 2 3.”

How many will reach the final cut? Time will tell...

As easy as 1 2 3. pic.twitter.com/Tbbt5XcGGg — The Killers (@thekillers) December 29, 2019

