The Killers, Chino Moreno, Peter Hook Join Smashing Pumpkins' 30th Anniversary Party

Smashing Pumpkins have confirmed a massive list of guests for their 30th anniversary shows.

The legendary American group turn 30 with nary a wrinkle in place, organising a huge New Jersey show for August 2nd.

Taking place at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, the band will roll back the years for a very special birthday set.

There'll be guests galore, too: The Killers' Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer will appear, alongside Deftones' Chino Moreno, AFI frontman Davey Havok, and Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath.

Peter Hook - New Order, Joy Division - is also set to take part... curiously, Hooky's son Jack Bates is the current touring bass player for Smashing Pumpkins.

