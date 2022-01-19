The Jesus And Mary Chain Sign To Fuzz Club

The Jesus And Mary Chain have signed to Fuzz Club.

The label have long adored the work of the seminal noise rock outfit, who arguably inspired much of the Fuzz Club roster.

Now they've swooped to sign the band that started it all, with The Jesus And Mary Chain joining Fuzz Club.

The Scottish band comment: “Our recent legal bills reminded us that our big mistake in 1985 was to give our recordings to a major label. Fuzz Club and Cooking Vinyl are an entirely different species. Casper at Fuzz Club and Rob at Cooking Vinyl put huge effort and patience into making this deal happen. They’re exactly the right kind of people for us.”

The relationship kicks off with two vinyl re-issues , with 'Damage and Joy' and 'Live At Barrowland' coming back to wax.

Clash spoke to The Jesus And Mary Chain just before Christmas, and the band discussed their plans for new material, and a potential book.

Jim Reid said: “We started recording an album just before COVID hit and then obviously we couldn’t continue with it, but we were back in the studio [in October 2021] for the first time in two years.”

Find the interview in full HERE.

