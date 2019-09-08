The Japanese House Returns With 'Something Has To Change'

The Japanese House has shared her new single 'Something Has To Change' - tune in now.

Amber Bain is working with alacrity, having released the debut Japanese House album 'Good At Falling' earlier in the year.

Heading straight back into the studio with producer BJ Burton, she has crafted material for an incoming EP.

Out shortly, it's led by 'Something Has To Change', a tender, at times almost pensive return, but one blessed with a fragrant vocal.

Nadira Amrani directs the video, with styling from Patricia Villirillo. Side note: we're told this is the first full band performance in a Japanese House music video.

Tune in now.

Catch The Japanese House at the following shows:

December

16 Glasgow SWG3

17 London Brixton Electric

18 Manchester O2 Ritz

