The Japanese House, Justin Vernon Collaborate On 'Dionne'

UK songwriter The Japanese House teams with Justin Vernon on new single 'Dionne'.

Amber Bain has just shared her new EP, with 'Chewing Cotton Wool' representing her first blast of new material since 2019's debut album.

The EP features an appearance from Justin Vernon, whose instantly recognisable vocals filter through 'Dionne'.

Out now, it's a beautifully judged return, a signal of the depths on the EP itself - she's a master of the form, admittedly, having released four previously.

Tune in now.

'Chewing Cotton Wool' is out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.