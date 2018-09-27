The Japanese House Finds Serenity On 'Lilo'

The Japanese House has shared drifting, serene new synth pop jam 'Lilo' - tune in now.

Amber Bain has spent time honing her voice, releasing four striking, sterling EPs on Dirty Hit, and finding viral fame in the process.

A potent yet still coy songwriting voice, new single 'Lilo' is one of her most open, yet also peaceful, songs yet.

Online now, it's essentially about discovering “everything I needed”, and places this in the form of a synth pop jam packed with serenity.

Amber explains that the song is about “how, to me, her every movement - paired with her approach to life - seemed as serene as the image of a lilo floating across a swimming pool... it is a reminder to me that I am good at falling in love and I can survive falling out of it. I’m good at falling.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.