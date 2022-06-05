The Ivy's 'Hurts Just Right' Is Flushed With Emotion

Oklahoma group The Ivy return with 'Hurts Just Right'.

Out now, the single continues their rise, and is emblematic of the free-flowing creativity that the band embody.

Fresh from sharing stages with the likes of LANY and the Band Camino, 'Hurts Just Right' is a confident return, balancing assured sonics with subtle emotion.

A whole-hearted, full-throated return, 'Hurts Just Right' is about learning to let go, no matter how much it hurts.

Shawn explains how “this song was a demo started by Wyatt with a drum loop, a few guitars, and vocals. We brought the demo to Rob Cohen (Grammy-winning producer: Portugal the man) and Blake Mares, who helped us re-imagine and produce the song.”

Band mate Wyatt says that “the inspiration came from that feeling you get when you know it's best to let somebody go, but it obviously still hurts. It's a very bittersweet feeling which we think fits perfectly with the style of the song.”

Tune in now.