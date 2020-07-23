The Irrepressibles Break Hearts With 'The Most Beautiful Boy (Strong Outside A Man But Inside A Boy)'

The Irrepressibles have always sought to build their own universe.

Led by Jamie Irrepressible, the songwriter embraces everything from potent electronics through to orchestral sweep, with his lavish arrangements crafting an emphatic emotional message.

After a period of relative silence, the project returned with gorgeous new album 'Superheroes' earlier this year, re-connecting their message to some wonderful musicality.

Out tomorrow, the singles to date have been rapturously received by fans, with The Irrepressibles building a close relationship with their followers.

Album cut 'The Most Beautiful Boy (Strong Outside A Man But Inside A Boy)' is a case in point, an intensely personal tale of attraction, self-love, and what we discover from these experiences.

Now accompanied with a ravishly beautiful video, Jamie Irrepressible has taken the lead throughout.

He comments...

"When you grow up as a man you move on from your boy-self with what is expected of you in society, and in the pursuit of strength. However he is always there, within. At moments your partner sees him, and in deep love gets to know him."

"'The Most Beautiful Boy' is about when in a powerful homosexual love, his inner self is the pure part of himself you fall in love with. It’s the person you wish to protect. These parts of you connect in a playful friendship of joy, innocence and vulnerability, through the openness love encourages."

"It’s about the profound sadness of letting go of this part of him, and how he deeply sees you, when your relationship ends. How you heal the trauma you experienced as a homosexual man through your deep love. How it heals the hopes, fears and dreams of your inner child in a way that rewrites your story to give you confidence in who you are."

"You look up to him, he is your best friend, he loves all the parts that weren’t loved - and so you fully immerse yourself in acceptance of who you are. He has shown you the light, so when the relationship ends you move on with him in your heart as if you were best friends as children. It’s about healing and accepting this inner child, and continuing to take care of him."

"It’s about how love never dies; it transforms, but there is always a place in the wastelands of your dreams of the two of you."

Directed by Savvas Stavrou, it's an incredibly affecting watch. Tune in now.

'Superheroes' is out now.

Photo Credit: Savvas Stavrou

