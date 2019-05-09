The Internet Is Gunning For James Arthur

James Arthur isn't everyone's cuppa.

But that's fine, right? Horses for courses. Live and let live.

But when the former talent show contestant turned semi-regular hit merchant decided to have a go at an entire generation of new artists, the internet flipped its wig.

Here's his opening gambit:

Artists these days literally just do impressions of stuff that’s gone before, no originality and kids act like it’s pioneering shit, really grinds my gears man I must be getting old. — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) November 9, 2019

That's... quite a reach, sir.

Twitter quickly went to town:

James ARTHUR at the big old age of 31 beefing 12 year olds and losing. pic.twitter.com/7K21jj5Kb9 — Reev (@TheReevHD) November 9, 2019

James Arthur has an owl tattoo on his neck because everyone who meets him keeps saying “who” — ImAllexx (@ImAllexx) November 9, 2019

i have never seen a man rattled more from insults than James Arthur this evening, the poor blokes took more hard hitting lines tonight than he did in 2015 when cocaine ruined his music career — Callum Markie (@callummarkie) November 9, 2019

At least James Blunt saw the funny side:

Lucky the world still has you and me pushing the musical boundaries. https://t.co/5s0BEYUzDM — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 9, 2019

So that's that:

Cheers James Arthur’s crying — Randolph (@RandolphUK) November 10, 2019

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.