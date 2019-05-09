The Internet Is Gunning For James Arthur

James Arthur isn't everyone's cuppa.

But that's fine, right? Horses for courses. Live and let live.

But when the former talent show contestant turned semi-regular hit merchant decided to have a go at an entire generation of new artists, the internet flipped its wig.

Here's his opening gambit:

That's... quite a reach, sir.

Twitter quickly went to town:

At least James Blunt saw the funny side:

So that's that:

