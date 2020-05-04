The Howlers Share Scorching New Single

The Howlers are busy feasting on indie rock's charred, blackened remains.

The group have a feral intensity to their live shows, one that recalls the Birthday Party but with a surf rock edge.

There's a taste of metal to their songwriting, a kind of heavy duty sonic Brutalism matched to a love-lorn romanticism.

New single 'Badlands' encapsulates this, with its scything Spaghetti Western guitar line mowing down the emphatic vocal.

The band sing: “Now I fear the end has come, stand and fight don't try to run...”

On the flip, 'County Lines' shows the band's unexpected softer side, a rather more pastoral, introspective number.

Coming as they plot a full September tour, the single marks The Howlers out from the crowd.

Tune in now.

