The House Of Love To Release New Album 'State Of Grace'

The House Of Love will release new album 'State Of Grace' on September 16th.

The indie legends have confirmed plans for their first new album in some time, a sequel to their 2013 LP 'She Paints Words In Red'.

The new album follows last year's lavish 8CD box set 'Burn Down The World', which covered their work for Fontana in the early 90s.

Recorded at Pett Sounds and mixed by Babe Rainbow’s Warne Livesey, the material was penned by long-time leader Guy Chadwick.

Written during the long expanse of lockdown, he comments: “It is the best set of songs I have written for years and the pandemic ironically gave me the time and space to develop and arrange the songs.”

'State Of Grace' will be released on September 16th.

Tracklisting:

Sweet Loser

Light Of The Morning

Melody Rose

Clouds

Into The Laughter

Hey Babe

Sweet Water

Queen Of Song

In My Mind

A State Of Grace

Dice Are Rolling

Just One More Song

