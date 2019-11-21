The Horrors' Tom Furse Announces New Solo Album

The Horrors' Tom Furse will release new album 'Ecstatic Meditations' on October 23rd.

The synth boffin is a key member of the group, and his electronic excursions continue with this new side-endeavour.

The follow on to his 2016 debut 'Interludes', new album 'Ecstatic Meditations' features six tracks, including 20 minute opener 'Journey In Ecstasy'.

Immersive listening, the record was pieced together by Furse at his studio on the Margate coast.

Out on October 23rd digitally and on limited edition clear vinyl, the record will be released by Lo Recorings.

Tom Furse explains...

"There was a certain kind of sound I was listening to that wasn’t always ambient but definitely had that quality about it and I just came to think of it as ’still music’ - music without much form, but deeply spiritual, abstract and expressionist. This album is an exploration of that idea."

"This enjoyment of ‘still music’ also coincided with a meditative breakthrough where I began to visually witness the cloud of my own consciousness. This sound seemed to be quite analogous to what I was seeing - formless, infinite, unpredictable and hard to explain. What I ended up doing was taking that very abstract, barely explainable idea about the nature of myself and created an audible representation of it."

"When used as an object of deep listening or of meditation, this album becomes transportive and experiential. Like the exotica of old, you can put it on and it will take you places, you can lose yourself in it. With the world as it is now, I think we could do with more beautiful things to escape into."

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Journey In Ecstasy’

2. ‘Kosmuro’

3. ‘Naivety (Snowing)’

4. ‘Still Music’

5. ‘Organ Meditation’

6. ‘Pacific Drifting’

