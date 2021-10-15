The Horrors Launch New 'Against The Blade' EP

The Horrors will release new 'Against The Blade' EP on November 5th.

The band are moving past the boundaries of 'V', with their 'Lout' EP introducing a more extreme, industrial minded sound.

'Against The Blade' continues this journey, with the band's Rhys Webb commenting: "The ‘Against the Blade’ EP is a further descent into chaos, it’s about the freedom that comes with abandoning all hope, giving up control, and accepting that you will always be at odds with the world around you..."

With three special Metal Rain live dates incoming, The Horrors have shared the title track of their new EP.

Pushing the needle deep into red, the unsettling visuals are the perfect counterpoint for one of the band's most unhinged efforts since their debut album.

Photo Credit: Till Janz

