The Hold Steady Announce New Album 'Thrashing Thru The Passion'

The Hold Steady will release new album 'Thrashing Thru The Passion' on August 16th.

The record is the much-loved indie rock outfit's first in five years, with singer Craig Finn having most recently focussed on solo material.

New album 'Thrashing Thru The Passion' lands on August 16th, and it's very much a group-centric recording.

Lead song 'Denver Haircut' is online now, and it's a rich, bracing return, with typically poetic lyricism matched against their seismic blue collar chug.

Craig Finn comments: “’Denver Haircut’ is a story about a guy who has chance meet up that takes him to a few different locations before leaving him alone and cashless in a strange hotel room. Steve Selvidge (guitarist) brought in the music to this song and everyone felt it immediately, it was really fun to play. The story unfolded quickly too. When recording, we remarked that it sounded like it could kick off an album…and so here we are.”

Tune in now.

'Thrashing Thru The Passion' will be released on August 16th.

Photo Credit: Adam Parshall

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.