The Hanging Stars Announce New Album 'Hollow Heart'

The Hanging Stars are set to release new album 'Hollow Heart' on March 25th.

The London group blend countrified Americana with wide-eyed psychedelia, releasing a trio of superlative albums.

Album No. 4 was recorded at Edwyn Collins' Clashnarrow Studios in the North of Scotland, with Sean Read at the controls.

Out on March 25th, 'Hollow Heart' eases The Hanging Stars into a fresh arena, and it displays plenty of their gorgeous sonics and songwriting classicism.

Freshly signed to Loose Music, the band confirm the news alongside the release of new single 'Radio On'.

Reminiscent of The Byrds at their folkie best or even early Fairport Convention, 'Radio On' seems to come straight from the heart, a work of sincere purity.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Julian Hand

- - -