The Hamrahlíð Choir Link With Bjork On 'Cosmogony'

The Hamrahlíð Choir and Bjork combine on new single 'Cosmogony'.

The choir earned acclaim for their stirring performances on Bjork's Cornucopia tour, a 52 piece Icelandic collective with a unique sound.

Indeed, Bjork had been a member of the choir as a child, and she works on their new album 'Come And Be Joyful'.

Out shortly, it features Icelandic folk songs alongside two Bjork covers, featuring completely new arrangements.

'Cosmogony' is online now, with Bjork having worked on the full arrangement alongside the choir.

Written by Bjorn and Sjon, it's an a capella work, one that became a hallmark of the the Hamrahlíð Choir's Cornucopia sets.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.