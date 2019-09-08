The Growlers Share New Song 'Pulp Of Youth'

LA group The Growlers have shared their new single 'Pulp Of Youth' - tune in now.

The band's new album 'Natural Affair' is incoming, a true statement of independence that will be released on their very own Beach Goth Records & Tapes.

Set to be released on October 25th, the album will be followed by their biggest UK shows yet, including a night at London's Roundhouse.

Dreamy new single 'Pulp Of Youth' is out now, a hazy wash of sound that showcases the group's gentler side, while still having a black, black heart.

They sing: "Wine still cheap & red / Eyes still deep & true / Glasses raise again / Drink to the pulp of youth..."

Tune in now.

Catch The Growlers at the following shows:

February

21 London Roundhouse

22 Manchester Albert Hall

23 Glasgow SWG3

25 Dublin Button Factory

Photo Credit: Taylor Bonin

