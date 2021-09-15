The Grease Traps Channel Vintage Funk On 'Bird Of Paradise'

The Grease Traps are busy doling out timeless slices of dancefloor heat.

A group infatuated by the vintage sounds of the late 60s and early 70s, their ultra-lean take on the funk legacy is rooted in the organic gravitational pull that keeps these musicians in orbit.

New single 'Bird Of Paradise' is incoming on Record Kicks - an always-reliable hub for funky output - and it was recorded alongside Colemine artist Kelly Finnigan.

Tapping into their electrifying live shows, 'Bird Of Paradise' is in thrall to those JBs cuts - think Fred Wesley, Ann Collins, and the mainman James Brown himself - while adding some 21st century spice.

Grease Traps guitarist Kevin O'Dea comments...

"'Bird Of Paradise' was the first original song we recorded at Transistor Sound Studio with Kelly Finnigan and Ian McDonald of Monophonics. It was conceived to be a split A and B side on a 45, with the main groove as Part 1 and the breakdown as Part II, similar to some of our favourite James Brown tracks."

"However, we opted to fade out a little early to make room for the slow-burning original we recorded right after that on the B side. If you've ever seen a live Grease Traps show, you'll recognize some of the Gata's dance moves as bearing a striking resemblance to the bird of paradise's dance of seduction. It is a dance, it is a state of mind, and now it's a nasty groove..."

Airing through Clash, 'Bird Of Paradise' will be followed by upcoming full-length 'Solid Ground' - due out on November 5th.

Tune in now.