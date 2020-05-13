The Government's Cultural Task Force Doesn't Have A Music Representative

A new task force set up by the UK government to book cultural enterprise doesn't have a dedicated music representative.

The task force was organised by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, and set out to draw upon the experience of figures across British culture.

Sports, television, and cinema are all ably represented, with names include Lord Grade - former controller of the BBC - and Baroness (Martha) Lane-Fox of Soho, founder of LastMinute.com, taking part.

Strangely, there isn't a dedicated figure from the UK music industry on the panel; indeed, a cursory glance over the full list leaves very little experience in this sector at all.

It's an absence that was swiftly noted on social media, and is more than a little worrying considering the huge damage that the COVID-19 pandemic has done to the British music industry.

Launching the task force, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

"We are determined to do all we can to help our sectors that are such an incredible part of British life in their recovery. The Taskforce is made up of some of the brightest and best from the cultural, sporting and tech worlds. Experts in their fields, they’ll be instrumental in identifying creative ways to get these sectors up and running again."

Find the full announce HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.