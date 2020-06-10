The Government Has A Website To Let You Discover Your New Career

The UK Government seems to have a website that lets you discover your next career, it has been pointed out.

The website - still in Beta mode - appeared to go live last year, but it's gained traction today (October 7th), with a number of uses pointing to its surreptitious function.

The assessment guides you to an alternative career, with the Q&A session taking only five to 10 minutes of your time.

Going viral at a time when Rishi Sunak seems to think those in the culture sector and creative industries should just re-train, it's clearly hit a raw nerve with a lot of people.

It explains: "You can answer a few more questions to see particular jobs that may suit you, like an animator or a paramedic. From here, you can get more detailed information about each role."

So, what will you get? Are you a former bass player waiting to become a shop keeper? A tour manager eager to grapple with a fishing boat?

Find out HERE.

