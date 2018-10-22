The Good, The Bad & The Queen Announce New Album 'Merrie Land'

The Good, The Bad & The Queen are set to release new album 'Merrie Land' on November 16th.

The project consists of Blur's Damon Albarn, Simon Tong of The Verve, The Clash bass player Paul Simonon, and afrobeat legend Tony Allen, and have released just one album to date.

It's a sign of that album's sheer creativity, then, that the prospect of Part II already has fans salivating.

Ending weeks of speculation, The Good, The Bad & The Queen have confirmed that new album 'Merrie Land' will arrive next month.

Out on November 16th, it will be released on the newly created label Studio 13, it was produced by the band alongside Tony Visconti and features 10 brand new songs.

An interpretation of Britishness as we prepare to withdraw from the EU, the title track is online now.

Merrie Land

Gun to the Head

Nineteen Seventeen

The Great Fire

Lady Boston

Drifters & Trawlers

The Truce of Twilight

Ribbons

The Last Man to Leave

The Poison Tree

Finally, catch The Good, The Bad & The Queen live at the following shows:

December

1 Blackpool The North Pier

2 Glasgow SWG3

4 London Hackney Arts Centre

5 London Hackney Arts Centre

6 London Hackney Arts Centre

Photo Credit: Pennie Smith

