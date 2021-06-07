The Golden Dregs Share Intriguing Single 'John'

The Golden Dregs have shared new single 'John' - tune in now.

The project hinges on the imagination of London via Cornwall songwriter Benjamin Woods, who works embraces an empathetic sense of honesty.

New single 'John' is out now on End Of The Road Records, with The Golden Dregs set to play Brixton Windmill in London on July 27th.

A tale of loss and friendship, 'John' unfolds at its own pace, the sombre warmth of his baritone recalling Beat Happening, or even The Magnetic Fields.

Tune in now.

- - -