The Futureheads Announce New Album, Tour Dates

The Futureheads are set to release their sixth studio album this year, it has been confirmed.

The band went on hiatus after the release of their a capella album 'Rant!', embarking on a number of different side projects.

Reconvening last year, the North East indie band hit the studio, swapping ideas and formulating a fresh direction.

A full studio album drops later this year, with The Futureheads confirming plans for a full headline tour.

Here's a missive from the group:

“The Futureheads breathe frantically once more. After our a cappella album Rant!, strapping the electric guitars back on seemed suddenly alien. A hiatus was needed: around 2000 days it seems... Over the past 12 months we've been chipping away at our 6th album. It is the culmination of every ounce of energy we have: a return, we hope, to bombastic, daring, creative righteousness. We are almost finished. We are in love with this record. We believe in it. We can't wait to see you again. The Futureheads are coming soon.”

Catch The Futureheads at the following shows:

May

4 Stoke on Trent Sugarmill

28 Cardiff The Globe

29 London The Garage

30 Brighton Concorde 2

31 Norwich The Waterfront

June

1 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

