The Futureheads Announce New Album 'Powers'

The Futureheads will release new album 'Powers' on August 30th.

The North East post-punk band returned to their roots on recent single 'Jekyll', a biting, angular slice of guitar pop.

Part of a broader full band project, The Futureheads have now detailed their first full electronic album in a decade.

New record 'Powers' lands on August 30th, with frontman Ross Millard commenting:

“Obviously it’s an absolute privilege to come back and still have fans and that’s something to cherish but I also think we’ve got a bit of a job to do about letting people know that there’s more to this band than you might have thought.”

'Powers' tracklisting:

1. Jekyll

2. Good Night Out

3. Animus

4. Across The Border

5. Electric Shock

6. Stranger In A New Town

7. Listen, Little Man!

8. Headcase

9. Idle Hands

10. Don't Look Now

11. 0704

12. Mortals

