The Flaming Lips Share New Song 'Flowers Of Neptune 6'

The Flaming Lips have shared their new song 'Flowers Of Neptune 6'.

The band are in a productive phase right now, following last year's return-to-form album 'King’s Mouth Music And Songs'.

'Flowers Of Neptune 6' is their first new recording of 2020, and it's out now on Bella Union.

Produced by Dave Fridmann and The Flaming Lips, it's a bountifully beauteous track, one that fixates on aural space while focussing on their rather more pastoral side.

Gliding into view with a new video - shot in Oklahoma City - the song began as a patchwork of melodies, before being brought into focus.

Wayne Coyne says of the track:

"'Flowers Of Neptune 6’ track started off as a very evocative series of melodies that Steven [Drozd] had woven together. The first time he played it for me I was stunned by its emotional flow. The three sections (well they seem like sections to me) seemed to hint at an older, mature mind reflecting back into a journey from younger innocence then starting to learn and understand and keeps going into the panic of becoming one with the world."

"The opening lyric ‘Yellow sun is going down so slow...Doing acid and watching the light-bugs glow like tiny spaceships in a row...’ is the coolest thing I’ll ever know...and is a combination of blissful, innocent, psychedelic experiences that Steven and Kacey Musgraves (she sings harmony with me on the track) and myself all discussed."

Tune in now.

