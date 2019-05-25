The Flaming Lips Pair With Mick Jones On 'Giant Baby'

The Flaming Lips have shared their new song 'Giant Baby'.

The track features Mick Jones of The Clash and Big Audio Dynamite, who is on narration duties.

It's part of the wider project 'King's Mouth', an album given a limited vinyl release for Record Store Day.

Set to be given a full digital release on July 19th, it's teased by 'Giant Baby', which you can check out below.

Photo Credit: Anna Smith

