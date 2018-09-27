the fin. Twist 'Pale Blue' In This Haunting Acoustic Version

A blur of sound, a tapestry of effects, the fin. have a liquid sound, impossible to pin down as it oozes out of the speakers.

Psychedelic in tone, shoegaze in execution, the Japanese born, British based band break barriers at every turn.

Underneath all this, though, lies some expert songwriting moments, with the fin. able to really hone in on the fine details of their sound.

the fin. showcase these elements on this new acoustic take, delivering a haunted, frosted version of 'Pale Blue'.

Hopelessly beautiful, the simple, stark recording has a pastoral quality, and it emphasises that shorn of the effects the fin. remain musically formidable.

They explain: "I used to play acoustic guitar every single day when I was a student. I covered so many songs and played so many times. I covered happy songs when I was happy, sad songs for sad times. I think the whole process affected my work. So I wanted to pack the feel by recording. Hope you’ll enjoy it."

Tune in now.

