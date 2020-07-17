The fin. Share New Single 'Sapphire'

The fin. have shared their new single 'Sapphire' in full.

The Japanese project is in a continual state of evolution, matching their Kobe roots to a worldly sense of creativity.

Yuto Uchino and Kaoru Nakazawa worked tirelessly throughout 2020, with their recent 'Wash Away' EP delighting fans.

New single 'Sapphire' casts their dreamy melodies in a digital sphere, with The fin. moving into a fresh space.

Out now, it ably follows their tasteful 'Over The Hill' release, with 'Sapphire' opening a fresh chapter for the group.

Tune in now.

