The fin. Share New 'Chains' Remix

Japanese group The fin. travelled across the world to pursue their dream.

Constantly writing along the way, the band's stately shoegaze sound pits gorgeous effects against tightly-wound ear-worm melodies.

Deciding to take a quick look back, The fin. have prepped a brand new EP that features some exclusive remixes.

Getting into the swing of things, The fin. have decided to take charge of a new remix of their song 'Chains'.

Adding a buoyant house edge to their work, the new electronic element intermingles with their harmonies to striking effect.

Shot through with colour, there's a Pointillist element to the remix, as if each component is being broken down into dots, giving the illusion of a whole.

Tune in now.

