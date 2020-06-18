The Fiery Furnaces Share New Song 'Down At The So And So On Somewhere'

The Fiery Furnaces have shared their first new single in a decade - listen to 'Down At The So And So On Somewhere' now.

The duo reconvened in February, working with spartan equipment to conjure more of those inimitable sounds.

Out now, 'Down At The So And So On Somewhere' will be given a limited seven inch pressing by Third Man Records.

"This is the first new music from The Fiery Furnaces in ten years," say the band. "The songs were recorded in New York City and a few hours north of New York City on February 3 and February 10 - 12, 2020. 'Down At The So And So On Somewhere' is a regretful song about having regrets. Now it seems even more sad than we thought it was back then: 'Will you meet me,' etc."

"Matthew was happy to use a Soviet drum machine. Eleanor was happy to play real drums. 'The Fortune Teller's Revenge' is another sad song. We cut out the lines from the first and third verse: 'with me; just kidding' and 'leave everything to me.' Matthew likes hearing Eleanor sing 'I'm sorry to say I've never made a mistake.' Eleanor likes that you can't quite tell who's singing what, when."

A further slice of magic from the New York duo, you can listen to the new single below.

