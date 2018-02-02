The Field Returns With New Album 'Infinite Moment'

The Field will release new album 'Infinite Moment' on September 21st.

Axel Flovant returns to the project, working on his first full length release since 2016's 'The Follower'.

New album 'Infinite Moment' contains six songs, said to have "a more analogue and organic approach".

Hope is a central theme says the producer, with music providing a "relief" to those who need it.

"Hope is something I've been missing in the nowadays climate," Willner says, "And this album is a relief to me, a type of comfort, like a moment that feels good and you don't want it to end."

No audio as yet, but here's the tracklisting...

1. Made Of Steel, Made Of Stone

2. Divide Now

3. Hear Your Voice

4. Something Left, Something Right, Something Wrong

5. Who Goes There

6. Infinite Moment

